Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Trikomo
  5. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean fin…
€140,308
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
Studio, 46 sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean finish: built-in kitchen, …
€107,743
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir