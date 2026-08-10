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Seaview Studios for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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24 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/15
Ready Studio in Sky Deluxia Life — Long Beach 🌊 A fully furnished and ready-to-move-in st…
$104,874
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/14
Sea View Studio on the 5th Floor — Royal Life Residence, Long Beach 🌊🌅 A bright and cozy …
$75,898
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 9/17
9th-floor studio apartment with sea view — Riverside Life, Long Beach 🌊 This studio apart…
$103,896
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/7
Sea View Studio 200m from the Beach — Park Residence, Long Beach 🌊 A bright studio apartm…
$90,611
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/13
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, the Bellagio project is among the notable living and …
$127,385
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 22/31
High-Floor Studio with Sea View — Grand Sapphire, Long Beach 🌊 A stylish studio apartment…
$150,465
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/14
Sea View Studio on the 5th Floor — Royal Life Residence, Long Beach 🌊🌅 A bright and cozy …
$81,791
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, this modern living project is notable for its locatio…
$105,261
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 7/14
Cozy Sea View Studio in Royal Life Residence 🌊☀️ A bright and cozy studio apartment is av…
$75,087
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 10/14
Sea View Studio on the 10th Floor in Royal Life Residence 🌊☀️ A bright studio apartment i…
$82,897
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
FOUR SEASONS LIFE III Northern Cyprus Iskele Bogaz Exclusive beach resort with direct sea ac…
$221,430
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 25/31
High-Floor Studio with Sea View — Grand Sapphire, Long Beach 🌊 A stylish studio apartment…
$152,004
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/17
Studio Apartment with Sea View in Riverside Life, Long Beach 🌅 A studio apartment with a …
$101,708
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/8
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, our project is among the special projects that combin…
$111,965
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
studio   54 m ² with ragant income and reverse ransom. The best offer   for investors: 25 y…
$163,099
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
$142,054
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Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
studio, 46 ​​sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything in the finish:   built-in kitchen, half-stone,…
$114,460
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 22
Description   a premium class complex, with a casino and a hotel 400 m from the se…
$187,681
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/13
The apartment is unfurnished with equipped kitchen and bathroom and a terrace with pool and …
$80,641
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Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything is given in the finish:  …
$149,054
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
$223,447
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
$76,495
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