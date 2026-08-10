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Mountain View Studios for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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8 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/13
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, the Bellagio project is among the notable living and …
$127,385
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, this modern living project is notable for its locatio…
$105,261
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Located in the rapidly developing İskele – Bahçeler area of Northern Cyprus, Lagoon Verde is…
$158,329
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/8
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, our project is among the special projects that combin…
$111,965
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
$142,054
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Studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
studio, 46 ​​sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything in the finish:   built-in kitchen, half-stone,…
$114,460
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 22
Description   a premium class complex, with a casino and a hotel 400 m from the se…
$187,681
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/9
Can you buy a place in paradise? Maybe, but not a place, but comfortable apartments!Buying r…
$76,495
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