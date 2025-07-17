Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Trikomo
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Studios for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
About the Project: Ocean Life Residence is a seafront project by Noyanlar Group, just 600 m…
$105,462
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$162,948
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go