Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Trikomo

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

apartments
74
houses
15
25 properties total found
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€155,293
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 14/14
For Sale: Luxurious 3+1 Penthouse with Stunning Sea Views in an Elite Complex! Features: …
€430,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 5-room villa of 293 m² with its own plot of land of 400 m² 1 …
€571,527
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 4-room villa of 219 m² with its own plot of land of 300 m² 1 …
€488,973
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
4-room bungalow 200 m² with its own plot of land 400 m² 1 kilometer from the sea. The comple…
€476,272
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Construction of the complex, consisting of 28 detached villas, will begin in July 2023.. Its…
€565,754
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean fin…
€140,308
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, the total area from 140 sq.m to 168 sq.m, the ba…
€415,481
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, a total area of 198 sq.m, a balcony of 40 sq.m, …
€587,608
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 11
Two-bedroom apartment ( 2 + 1 ), total area 79 sq.m + balcony / terrace 15 sq.m. Deadline 20…
€167,460
1 room apartment with sea view in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 10
1-bedroom apartment with spectecular seaview located in large and modern apartment complex …
€147,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 11
€130,580
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
Studio, 46 sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean finish: built-in kitchen, …
€107,743
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 343 m²
Floor 25/26
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
€877,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€273,009
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€144,602
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€76,234
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€57,725
1 room apartment with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€66,401
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€159,525
2 room apartment with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€79,126
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€341,839
Apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
€48,008
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€74,615
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€109,898
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir