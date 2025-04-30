Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Penthouses for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
$340,422
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
$134,671
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 15
Location: 400 meters from the sea in Long Beach. Project: 4 residential blocks and 1 hotel …
$1,73M
