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Pool Penthouses for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 8/7
Luxury Sea View Penthouse with Huge Roof Terrace — Park Residence 🌊✨ An exclusive 1-bedro…
Price on request
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Penthouse in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse in Caesar Resort II with 24-Month Interest-Free Payment Plan 🌴🌊 A spacious pent…
$429,621
VAT
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