Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Trikomo
  5. Penthouses

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 14/14
For Sale: Luxurious 3+1 Penthouse with Stunning Sea Views in an Elite Complex! Features: …
€430,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, the total area from 140 sq.m to 168 sq.m, the ba…
€415,481
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, a total area of 198 sq.m, a balcony of 40 sq.m, …
€587,608
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€273,009
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€144,602
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€341,839
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€159,525
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir