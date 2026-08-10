Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Trikomo
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
41 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex with Swimming Pool in İskele With its crystal-clear turquo…
$198,087
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 14/14
Stylish Properties in an On-Site Complex in North Cyprus İskele İskele is a shining region w…
$284,162
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/2
Real Estate in a Complex near Sea with Pool in İskele Boğaz Located in the eastern end of No…
$273,913
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex near the Beach in İskele North Cyprus The apartments are situated in…
$186,076
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 10/10
Sea-View Apartments in North Cyprus with an 8% Income via 3-Year Rental Guarantee İskele is …
$628,922
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bafra İskele North Cyprus is a heavenly holida…
$290,093
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
Centrally Located Apartments in Iskele, North Cyprus Iskele is one of the unique towns on th…
$283,036
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 244 m²
Floor 1
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele The İskele region, with its unique beaches in…
$399,824
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 room in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale Near Famous Beaches in North Cyprus Yeni Iskele The island of Cyprus is …
$140,368
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 10/10
Sea-View Apartments in North Cyprus with an 8% Income via 3-Year Rental Guarantee İskele is …
$570,941
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 room in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in İskele North Cyprus Located in the northeast o…
$179,760
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in İskele North Cyprus Located in the northeast o…
$215,036
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 room in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bafra İskele North Cyprus is a heavenly holida…
$155,965
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in İskele North Cyprus Located in the northeast o…
$335,540
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex near the Beach in İskele North Cyprus The apartments are situated in…
$219,846
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments for Sale in a Well-Developed Compound in North Cyrus İskele İskele, the pearl of …
$909,856
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments Close to the Sea in İskele, North Cyprus The Iskele region of Cyprus is located o…
$195,637
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale Close to the Beach in İskele Boğaz İskele, famous for its unique beaches…
$225,371
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/2
Real Estate in Complex with Private Beach in İskele Bahçeler Cyprus Island, located on the M…
$290,093
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 334 m²
Floor 12
Sea View Real Estate within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Long Beach The stylish…
$2,33M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 711 m²
Floor 12/31
Apartments in North Cyprus İskele in a Hotel-Like Complex in Long Beach The apartments in İs…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale Close to the Beach in İskele Boğaz İskele, famous for its unique beaches…
$447,417
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 19/10
Special Design Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele Located on the northern side o…
$280,212
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bafra İskele North Cyprus is a heavenly holida…
$194,094
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 1
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele The İskele region, with its unique beaches in…
$303,746
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 227 m²
Floor 1
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele The İskele region, with its unique beaches in…
$399,824
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 9/10
Properties within Walking Distance of the Sea in North Cyprus İskele İskele is situated in t…
$393,490
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 9/9
Chic Flats Within Walking Distance of the Beach in North Cyprus İskele İskele (Trikomo) is l…
$364,174
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments for Sale Close to the Beach in İskele Boğaz İskele, famous for its unique beaches…
$294,542
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele The İskele region, with its unique beaches in…
$226,407
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go