  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Trikomo
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Penthouses for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

5 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 306 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,34M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 272 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$707,287
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,65M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 241 m²
À propos du Projet : Olea Cyprus Project est un développement résidentiel paisible de Noyan…
$169,912
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
About the Project: Olea Cyprus Project is a serene residential development by Noyanlar Grou…
$140,616
