Seaview Houses for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 5-room villa of 293 m² with its own plot of land of 400 m² 1 …
€571,527
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a 4-room villa of 219 m² with its own plot of land of 300 m² 1 …
€488,973
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
4-room bungalow 200 m² with its own plot of land 400 m² 1 kilometer from the sea. The comple…
€476,272
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with water system, with by the sea
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
Construction of the complex, consisting of 28 detached villas, will begin in July 2023.. Its…
€565,754
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 343 m²
Floor 25/26
A luxurious penthouse for sale with a personal pool on the terrace, in a new complex under c…
€877,000
