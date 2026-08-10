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Seaview Houses for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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villas
20
bungalows
4
townhouses
4
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5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Mountain and Sea-View Villas in İskele Boğaz İskele is a beautiful city in North Cyprus, sit…
$624,105
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3 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Villas in North Cyprus İskele Cyprus is the third largest island in the Mediterrane…
$504,063
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Iskele North Cyprus Located on the eastern coas…
$549,151
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with Marina Views in North Cyprus Yeni Erenköy The villas are located in Yeni Erenköy…
$709,850
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Mansion 8 rooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Mansion 8 rooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 527 m²
First of all, we wanted to give information about the architect who designed the special pro…
$2,89M
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