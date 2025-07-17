Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Trikomo
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

villas
12
bungalows
3
townhouses
3
duplexes
6
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 308 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 309 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 266 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$755,697
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 363 m²
About the Project: This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and i…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go