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Pool Apartments for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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penthouses
67
multi-level apartments
5
studios
204
1 BHK
223
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207 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/17
Fully Furnished 2+1 Sea View Apartment in Riverside Life 🌊🌴 A stylish and fully furnished…
$208,066
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/15
Ready Studio in Sky Deluxia Life — Long Beach 🌊 A fully furnished and ready-to-move-in st…
$104,874
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Studio with Sleeping Niche and Pool View in Caesar Resort III 🌴🏊 A stylish studio apartme…
$87,537
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Studio in Park Residence near Long Beach - real estate in North Cyprus by the seaNorth Cypru…
$107,935
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Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Studio with sea views for sale in Royal Life Residence, Long Beach, IskeleFully furnished st…
$73,289
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/11
A cozy studio apartment is available for sale in Caesar Resort, Aspasianus Block, located in…
$60,260
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Northern Cyprus & Georgia Etazhi
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5
Spacious 2+1 Apartment with Two Bathrooms — Caesar Resort VI 🌴🌊 A bright 2+1 apartment in…
$123,411
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Affordable 1+1 Apartment in Caesar Resort VI 🌴☀️ A 1-bedroom apartment is available for s…
$70,526
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Three-bedroom apartment in Caesar Resort 6 - North Cyprus property by the seaNorth Cyprus re…
$213,205
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/13
Spacious 2+1 Apartment in Edelweiss — 130 m² of Comfort 🌴✨ A spacious 2-bedroom apartment…
$176,491
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Spacious Fully Furnished 2+1 on Ground Floor — Caesar Resort IV 🌴🌊 A cozy and fully ready…
$130,430
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 10
Spacious 2+1 Apartment on the 10th Floor in Caesar Resort VI 🌊☀️ A spacious 2-bedroom apa…
$118,885
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
$205,210
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Apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Dream Studio at Courtyard Long Beach in IskelFor sale stylish studio area of 52 m2 in one of…
$113,265
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment in Caesar Resort — Long Beach 🌊 A cozy studio apartment …
$73,746
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
Cozy 1+1 Apartment with Private Entrance in Royal Sun Residence 🌴☀️ A comfortable 1-bedro…
$119,930
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/17
Bright 1+1 Apartment on a High Floor in Riverside Life 🌊🌿 A modern 1-bedroom apartment is…
$155,641
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 24/27
Grand Sapphire — luxury project by the sea in Iskele🏙️🌊 Grand Sapphire Resort&Residences—one…
$269,887
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Two-Storey 2+1 Townhouse in Royal Sun 🌊🏡 For sale: cozy two-storey townhouse in the fully…
$210,130
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/9
Sea Life Residence | Sea Shell Block | 2+1 🌊 For sale: apartment in the fully completed S…
$138,274
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, this private living project combines a modern archite…
$138,113
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/9
1+1 Apartment Near Long Beach — Sea Life Residence 🌊🏖 1+1 apartment in Sea Life Residence…
$86,596
VAT
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 8/7
Luxury Sea View Penthouse with Huge Roof Terrace — Park Residence 🌊✨ An exclusive 1-bedro…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4
1+1 in Modern Caesar Resort V 🌴🌊 For sale: apartment in Caesar Resort V, Block Marcellus …
$92,186
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 9
Cozy Studio on the 9th Floor — Caesar Resort IV, Long Beach 🌊🏖 A bright and cozy studio a…
$70,255
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
North Cyprus property: exclusive 2+1 penthouse with title in Caesar Resort 1 (Iskele, Long B…
$226,530
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Cozy Studio Just 5 Minutes from Long Beach 🌴🌊 Apartment for sale in the fully completed R…
$72,105
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
Designer Studio in Caesar Resort II — Ready to Move In 🌴✨ A stylish studio apartment is a…
$62,682
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Fully Furnished 2+1 Apartment in Caesar Resort — Long Beach 🌊 A spacious 2+1 apartment in…
$127,515
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 3
Pool & Pantheon View — In the Heart of Caesar Resort III 🌴🏛🌊 For sale: apartment in Caesa…
$132,856
VAT
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