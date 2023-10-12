Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

8 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex with all amenities in the Iskele area on the coast of Northern Cyp…
€106,500
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 room with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
We present a new project, which consists of modern apartments such as studios and penthouses…
€94,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
Northern Cyprus is a state occupying the northern third of the island of Cyprus. This is the…
€103,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex project in the popular Iskele district went on sale. The project c…
€129,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with restaurant in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with restaurant
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
A new luxury residential complex project is located in Iskel. Distance to the sea 200 m. Dis…
€130,000
6 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
6 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
A new ambitious project from the leading developer of Northern Cyprus. The complex will have…
€324,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Iskele region. The project will b…
€93,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new project of a modern residential complex of hotel type in the area of…
€112,000
