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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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penthouses
67
multi-level apartments
5
studios
204
1 BHK
223
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224 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex with Swimming Pool in İskele With its crystal-clear turquo…
$198,087
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/17
Fully Furnished 2+1 Sea View Apartment in Riverside Life 🌊🌴 A stylish and fully furnished…
$208,066
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/15
Ready Studio in Sky Deluxia Life — Long Beach 🌊 A fully furnished and ready-to-move-in st…
$104,874
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/31
Sea View 1+1 Apartment in Grand Sapphire Resort 🌊✨ A stylish 1-bedroom apartment is avail…
$184,589
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 14/14
Stylish Properties in an On-Site Complex in North Cyprus İskele İskele is a shining region w…
$284,162
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/10
Properties within Walking Distance of the Sea in North Cyprus İskele İskele is situated in t…
$270,380
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 24/27
Grand Sapphire — luxury project by the sea in Iskele🏙️🌊 Grand Sapphire Resort&Residences—one…
$269,887
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/10
Stylish Apartments in a Complex Near the Sea in North Cyprus İskele Cyprus has a magical at…
$151,247
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 9
Chic Flats Within Walking Distance of the Beach in North Cyprus İskele İskele (Trikomo) is l…
$431,273
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments on the Famous Beaches of North Cyprus in İskele The renowned beach area of Long B…
$141,077
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 6
Sea View Real Estate within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Long Beach The stylish…
$295,808
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, this private living project combines a modern archite…
$138,113
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 8/7
Luxury Sea View Penthouse with Huge Roof Terrace — Park Residence 🌊✨ An exclusive 1-bedro…
Price on request
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 3/4
Properties in a Complex Near the Sea in İskele North Cyprus Cyprus is one of the largest isl…
$810,181
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 12/28
Elegant Real Estate in a Hotel Concept Project in North Cyprus İskele The third largest isl…
$213,012
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
Elegant Apartments Near the Beach in İskele North Cyprus İskele seems an ideal investment a…
$196,229
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/14
Sea View Studio on the 5th Floor — Royal Life Residence, Long Beach 🌊🌅 A bright and cozy …
$75,898
VAT
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale Close to the Beach in İskele Boğaz İskele, famous for its unique beaches…
$170,118
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments on the Famous Beaches of North Cyprus in İskele The renowned beach area of Long B…
$159,268
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 14
Stylish Properties in an On-Site Complex in North Cyprus İskele İskele is a shining region w…
$163,267
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments Close to the Sea in İskele, North Cyprus The Iskele region of Cyprus is located o…
$280,944
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 10/14
1+1 Apartment on a High Floor with Partial Sea View — Royal Life Residence, Long Beach 🌊 …
$111,888
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 14
Stylish Properties in an On-Site Complex in North Cyprus İskele İskele is a shining region w…
$117,258
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 10/10
Sea-View Apartments in North Cyprus with an 8% Income via 3-Year Rental Guarantee İskele is …
$628,922
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/7
Cozy Sea View 1+1 Apartment — Park Residence, Long Beach 🌊🌴 A bright and cozy 1+1 apartme…
$114,184
VAT
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Investment Apartments in a Complex in North Cyprus İskele Cyprus is the third biggest island…
$150,140
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/17
2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Riverside Life, Long Beach 🌅 A spacious fully furnis…
$189,136
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 9/17
9th-floor studio apartment with sea view — Riverside Life, Long Beach 🌊 This studio apart…
$103,896
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7
Cozy 1+1 Apartment on the 7th Floor in Caesar Resort I with Partial Sea View 🌊☀️ A bright…
$89,314
VAT
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 11/13
Sea-View Furnished Apartment in İskele Long Beach İskele has been among the most popular reg…
$571,826
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