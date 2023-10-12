Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

20 properties total found
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system in Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with water system
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€155,293
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 14/14
For Sale: Luxurious 3+1 Penthouse with Stunning Sea Views in an Elite Complex! Features: …
€430,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/11
Studio in the house Alexius, 51 sq.m, balcony 8.2 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean fin…
€140,308
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, the total area from 140 sq.m to 168 sq.m, the ba…
€415,481
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 11/11
The penthouse is located on the 11th floor, a total area of 198 sq.m, a balcony of 40 sq.m, …
€587,608
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 11
Two-bedroom apartment ( 2 + 1 ), total area 79 sq.m + balcony / terrace 15 sq.m. Deadline 20…
€167,460
1 room apartment with sea view in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 10
1-bedroom apartment with spectecular seaview located in large and modern apartment complex …
€147,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 11
€130,580
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 11
Studio, 46 sq.m, balcony 8 sq.m. Everything for rent in the clean finish: built-in kitchen, …
€107,743
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
€273,009
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€144,602
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€76,234
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€57,725
1 room apartment with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€66,401
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
€341,839
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with public pool in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with public pool
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€159,525
2 room apartment with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with public pool, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€79,126
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€109,898
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€74,615
Apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Apartment 1 bathroom with balcony, with sea view, with Fitted Wardrobes
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
€48,008
