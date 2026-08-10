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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

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penthouses
67
multi-level apartments
5
studios
204
1 BHK
223
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148 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex with Swimming Pool in İskele With its crystal-clear turquo…
$198,087
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 14/14
Stylish Properties in an On-Site Complex in North Cyprus İskele İskele is a shining region w…
$284,162
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate in a Complex near Sea with Pool in İskele Boğaz Located in the eastern end of No…
$263,477
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/10
Properties within Walking Distance of the Sea in North Cyprus İskele İskele is situated in t…
$270,380
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/2
Real Estate in a Complex near Sea with Pool in İskele Boğaz Located in the eastern end of No…
$273,913
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 9
Chic Flats Within Walking Distance of the Beach in North Cyprus İskele İskele (Trikomo) is l…
$431,273
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/9
Sea Life Residence | Sea Shell Block | 2+1 🌊 For sale: apartment in the fully completed S…
$138,274
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 6
Sea View Real Estate within Walking Distance of Beach in North Cyprus Long Beach The stylish…
$295,808
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Located in the Iskele Long Beach area, this private living project combines a modern archite…
$138,113
VAT
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex near the Beach in İskele North Cyprus The apartments are situated in…
$186,076
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
Centrally Located Apartments in Iskele, North Cyprus Iskele is one of the unique towns on th…
$169,626
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
Elegant Apartments Near the Beach in İskele North Cyprus İskele seems an ideal investment a…
$196,229
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
Flats in a Project with Security and Rich Amenities in İskele North Cyprus North Cyprus is a…
$158,143
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale Close to the Beach in İskele Boğaz İskele, famous for its unique beaches…
$170,118
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 14
Stylish Properties in an On-Site Complex in North Cyprus İskele İskele is a shining region w…
$163,267
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/5
Apartments Close to the Sea in İskele, North Cyprus The Iskele region of Cyprus is located o…
$280,944
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 10/14
1+1 Apartment on a High Floor with Partial Sea View — Royal Life Residence, Long Beach 🌊 …
$111,888
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 14
Stylish Properties in an On-Site Complex in North Cyprus İskele İskele is a shining region w…
$117,258
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 10/10
Sea-View Apartments in North Cyprus with an 8% Income via 3-Year Rental Guarantee İskele is …
$628,922
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in a Complex near the Beach in İskele North Cyprus The apartments are situated in…
$249,161
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3 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
Real Estate in a Complex near Sea with Pool in İskele Boğaz Located in the eastern end of No…
$245,360
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1 room apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 8/14
Stylish Properties in an On-Site Complex in North Cyprus İskele İskele is a shining region w…
$113,174
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/2
Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Bafra İskele North Cyprus is a heavenly holida…
$290,093
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments Close to the Sea in İskele, North Cyprus The Iskele region of Cyprus is located o…
$195,637
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/14
Stylish Properties in an On-Site Complex in North Cyprus İskele İskele is a shining region w…
$229,994
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/13
Flats in İskele Long Beach with Picturesque Sea View Gazimağusa is one of the biggest reside…
$183,156
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea and Mountain View Apartments in a Secure Complex in İskele Boğaz İskele, one of the favo…
$245,683
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1 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments for Sale Close to the Beach in İskele Boğaz İskele, famous for its unique beaches…
$234,309
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2 bedroom apartment in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Real Estate for Sale in a Complex with Swimming Pool in İskele With its crystal-clear turquo…
$210,478
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
Centrally Located Apartments in Iskele, North Cyprus Iskele is one of the unique towns on th…
$283,036
Leave a request
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