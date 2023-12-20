Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Rizokarpaso
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Rizokarpaso, Northern Cyprus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room house with Спортзал in Rizokarpaso, Northern Cyprus
2 room house with Спортзал
Rizokarpaso, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
€100,327
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir