  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Rizokarpaso
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Rizokarpaso, Northern Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Shop 320 m² in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Shop 320 m²
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Area 320 m²
The property is a single storey building with mezzanine located in Agios Dometios, Nicosia. …
$1,39M
Shop 60 m² in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Shop 60 m²
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Area 60 m²
Shops in a Busy Area in North Cyprus Girne Girne, the developed city of Cyprus, is a modern …
$292,505
Office 1 080 m² in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 1 080 m²
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 1 080 m²
This office space  in Neapolis area in Limassol. Just walking distance to the beach. The are…
$4,34M
Office 281 m² in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 281 m²
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 281 m²
Luxurious seafront office with panoramic views. Ideally located in the seafront with easy ac…
$3,70M
Office 200 m² in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 200 m²
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 200 m²
An exceptional opportunity to acquire a versatile commercial property in one of Limassol's m…
$1,49M
Shop 120 m² in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Shop 120 m²
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 120 m²
Key-Ready Shop in a Central Location in Girne North Cyprus Girne is one of the most touristi…
$545,074
Office 281 m² in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 281 m²
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 281 m²
Luxurious seafront office with panoramic views. Ideally located in the seafront with easy ac…
$3,86M
Office 211 m² in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 211 m²
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 211 m²
This excellent investment property is prominently located in the heart of Limassol in one of…
$651,450
Commercial property 60 m² in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 60 m²
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
Excellent Investment Opportunity with Hotel Rooms for Sale in İskele Bafra, Cyprus Cyprus is…
$358,891
Shop 240 m² in Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Shop 240 m²
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Large Shops for Sale with Parking in Girne Center Girne is one of the most popular and touri…
$506,217
Shop 153 m² in Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Shop 153 m²
Lefkosa Tuerk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 153 m²
Beautiful modern office in the  city center with Sea View. Unique location. Office facing to…
$1,19M
Shop 120 m² in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Shop 120 m²
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Area 120 m²
This new Residence is located in a privileged area in Agios Dometios, in a short distance fr…
$392,336
