Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Long-term rental
  4. Hotel

Long-term rent of hotels in Northern Cyprus

Hotel Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 1 000 m² in Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Hotel 1 000 m²
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 3/3
🌴 Seafront Boutique Hotel 🌊 A well-established and profitable operation, ready to contin…
$5,325
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go