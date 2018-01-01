  1. Realting.com
Miami

Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€166,000
;
17
About the complex

Complex "Miami "is located in Esentepe. The advantage of this complex is what it represents
an exclusive and luxurious place to stay, as well as for rent, combining many
attractive features. This is the true embodiment of sophistication and luxury on the shore
Northern Cyprus.
Each apartment in this residential complex will have its own parking space. An important feature of the object will be
round-the-clock security and video surveillance, cleaning service, service in a restaurant with a cook and waiters

Infrastructure of the complex
• Aquazone area - 810 m2
• 6 separate Jacuzzi
• Pestaurant (deckers, palm trees)
• Tennis Court with an area of 250 m2
• Cinema hall
• Swimming pools «infiniti»
• A pool bar in the area below the water level
• Playground for children
• Recreation area with bonfire
• Sports Hall

Start: December 2023
Completion: November 2025

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 102.0
Price per m², EUR 1,520
Apartment price, EUR 155,000
New building location
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

