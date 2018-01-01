  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Hollywood MMT

Hollywood MMT

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
€56,000
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Gaziveren District 
The complex consists of 3rd blocks
1000 Meters to the sea 🌊 
Total area 20.000 sq.m
Infrastructure: 
Outdoor and indoor swimming pools 
Aquapark 
Cinema 
Children's & sports grounds
SPA 
Fitness center
Start of construction: april 2024
Completion: april 2027 
Cost:
Zemin floor (zero)
- Studio with swimming pool 60,000 GBP
- Studio with its own garden (5-10 square meters) 57,500 GBP 

- 1+1 with swimming pool 75,000 GBP
- 1+1 with garden 70,000 GBP

1 floor: 
studio 49,000 GBP
- 1+1 68,000 GBP

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
15
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 50.0
Price per m², EUR 1,120
Apartment price, EUR 56,000
New building location
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 1 000 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Manhattan
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
€70,000
Residential quarter Azure Villas
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€453,152
Residential quarter Uzun 30
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
from
€99,234
Residential quarter Royal Life Residence
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€114,148
Residential quarter Natulux
Turtle Bay Village, Northern Cyprus
from
€217,972
You are viewing
Hollywood MMT
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
€56,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Residential quarter SEA BREEZE *
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
€91,778
Completion date: 2026
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Residential quarter Sea Magic Deluxe
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€516,191
Apartment building Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Apartment building Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Tatlısu
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
from
€435,166
Area 80–90 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
ID: CP-730   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu   – Distance to the sea -200M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 40 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 80 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 75 m2 - 90 m2 3+1 Penthouse - 115 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2026   FACILITIES: Unique seafront location Spectacular Sea & Mountain views Flexible payment plan Heat and sound insulation Underfloor heating for the bathrooms Wide range of kitchen worktops and cupboards Rich choice of tiles Private outside space Pergola on the roof terrace Built-in barbecue 24/7 site maintenance service Restaurant and poolside bar Fitness and Spa centre   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus/Tatlısu: Located on the northern coast of the island of Cyprus, the Tatlısu region is under the administration of Gazimagusa. It is also very close to Girne and Iskele district centers. The region has been preferred especially by foreign investors in recent years and is home to developed housing projects, a turquoise sea, and unique beaches.  
Realting.com
Go