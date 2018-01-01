Hollywood MMT

Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus

from €435,166

80–90 m² 2

Completion date: 2026

ID: CP-730 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Tatlısu – Distance to the sea -200M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 40 km – Ercan Airport – 35 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 80 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 75 m2 - 90 m2 3+1 Penthouse - 115 m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: April 2026 FACILITIES: Unique seafront location Spectacular Sea & Mountain views Flexible payment plan Heat and sound insulation Underfloor heating for the bathrooms Wide range of kitchen worktops and cupboards Rich choice of tiles Private outside space Pergola on the roof terrace Built-in barbecue 24/7 site maintenance service Restaurant and poolside bar Fitness and Spa centre Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! About Cyprus/Tatlısu: Located on the northern coast of the island of Cyprus, the Tatlısu region is under the administration of Gazimagusa. It is also very close to Girne and Iskele district centers. The region has been preferred especially by foreign investors in recent years and is home to developed housing projects, a turquoise sea, and unique beaches.