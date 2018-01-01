Manhetten MMT» is located in the Gaziveren area on the first coastline.

It consists of one 18-storey block for 328 apartments, layout 1+0, 1+1, 2+1. Initial installment 35%, installments for 2.5 years. 🔹Start of construction: 01.2024g.

🔹End of construction: 07.2026g.

Infrastructure & amenities:

Outdoor swimming pools with recreation areas

Indoor heated swimming pool

Fitness center: simulators, pilates

Sauna

Restaurant by the beach and bar

Children's playground

Open parking lots

Equipped beach strip

Entertainment on the beach Kitesurfing Windsurfing Taxi services

Concierge service

Management company

Laundry services

COMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURE

SPA SAUNA AND HAMMAM SEPARATE FOR MEN AND WOMEN

GYM

POOL OPEN

KIDS POOL

KINDERGARTEN

CHILDREN'S SPORTS GROUNDS

CLOSED PARKING

TERRACES WITH ACCESS TO YOUR OWN POOL FROM THE BALCONY

RESTAURANT

PRIVATE BEACH

BARBECUE AREA

RESTAURANT

CINEMATOGRAPHY