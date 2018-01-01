  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Manhattan

Manhattan

Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
€70,000
;
8 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Manhetten MMT» is located in the Gaziveren area on the first coastline.

It consists of one 18-storey block for 328 apartments, layout 1+0, 1+1, 2+1. Initial installment 35%, installments for 2.5 years. 🔹Start of construction: 01.2024g.

🔹End of construction: 07.2026g.

Infrastructure & amenities:

Outdoor swimming pools with recreation areas

Indoor heated swimming pool

Fitness center: simulators, pilates

Sauna

Restaurant by the beach and bar

Children's playground

Open parking lots

Equipped beach strip

Entertainment on the beach Kitesurfing Windsurfing Taxi services

Concierge service

Management company

Laundry services

COMPLEX INFRASTRUCTURE

SPA SAUNA AND HAMMAM SEPARATE FOR MEN AND WOMEN

GYM

POOL OPEN

KIDS POOL

KINDERGARTEN

CHILDREN'S SPORTS GROUNDS

CLOSED PARKING

TERRACES WITH ACCESS TO YOUR OWN POOL FROM THE BALCONY

RESTAURANT

PRIVATE BEACH

BARBECUE AREA

RESTAURANT

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
17
New building location
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Akanthou Village
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
from
€239,443
Apartment building Attractive 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Esentepe
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
from
€762,707
Residential quarter Sea Pearl
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
from
€159,628
Residential quarter Orchard
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
€513,091
Residential quarter Aloha Life
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
from
€171,030
You are viewing
Manhattan
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
from
€70,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Mountain Hill 2
Residential quarter Mountain Hill 2
Motides, Northern Cyprus
from
€119,721
Completion date: 2025
Residential quarter City Life 2
Residential quarter City Life 2
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€91,216
Completion date: 2024
Residential quarter CC Tower Iskele
Residential quarter CC Tower Iskele
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€91,655
Completion date: 2026
Realting.com
Go