Manhetten MMT» is located in the Gaziveren area on the first coastline.
It consists of one 18-storey block for 328 apartments, layout 1+0, 1+1, 2+1. Initial installment 35%, installments for 2.5 years. 🔹Start of construction: 01.2024g.
🔹End of construction: 07.2026g.
Infrastructure & amenities:
Outdoor swimming pools with recreation areas
Indoor heated swimming pool
Fitness center: simulators, pilates
Sauna
Restaurant by the beach and bar
Children's playground
Open parking lots
Equipped beach strip
Entertainment on the beach Kitesurfing Windsurfing Taxi services
Concierge service
Management company
Laundry services
