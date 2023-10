Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

from €330,000

98 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

ID: CP-660 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Long Beach – Distance to the sea -50M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 70km – Ercan Airport – 45 km AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 2+1 - 95 m2 - 103 m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 2025 FACILITIES: Swimming Pool Controlled Entrance, Private Terrace for 1st floor apartments Children's Garden Area Pool and Playground, Parking lot for each apartment Green Space Pool Bar, Private Pool (on request), Wastewater Recycling, Air Conditioning Infrastructure in Apartments, Living Room in all apartments- Underfloor heating in kitchen and bathrooms. Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.