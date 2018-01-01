New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a co-working area, 250 meters from the sea, Esentepe, Northern Cyprus

Northern Cyprus, Northern Cyprus

from €69,950

Completion date: 2024

COMPLEX OF APARTMENTS 1 + 1 AND 2 + 1 IN ESENTEP ✨ The new stunning complex “ Magic View ” is being built in the Esentepe region. The project is located 2 km from the village of Esentepe and only 300 m from the sea. All facilities are located so that chic sea views open from the apartments. The complex will be characterized by its stunning sunset views. INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: 🔅 Gym 🔅 Multi-stage pools 🔅 SPA 🔅 Sauna 🔅 Pool Bar 🔅 Outdoor Cinema 🔅 Outdoor yoga class 🏛 The complex is made in a classic design using high quality materials. The project includes 16 one-bedroom apartments and 16 two-bedroom apartments. PROJECT FEEDS: 📌 Ceiling Height 3.1 m 📌 VRF conditioning system 📌 All materials of international luxury brands ( ceramic tiles, windows, glazing, work surface, insulation, etc. ) ⁇ You can become the owner of a high-quality house in which every centimeter is perfectly designed for you. 💵 COAL OF OBJECTS: Apartment 1 + 1 ( 60 m2 + garden ) – from 69 950 £ Apartment 2 + 1 ( 120 m2 + garden or rooftop terrace ) – from 129 950 £ 🗓 PAYMENT SCHEDULE: 5,000 £ - Reservation deposit 35% - When signing a contract 15% - After completion of the foundations 15% - After completion of the frame 15% - After completion of wall plastering 15% - After completion of windows, kitchens, tiled work 5% - After completion of pools, landscape and when receiving keys 🔑 TERMS OF CONSTRUCTION: September 2022 – October 2024. Call now