  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a co-working area, 250 meters from the sea, Esentepe, Northern Cyprus

New residence with swimming pools, an aquapark and a co-working area, 250 meters from the sea, Esentepe, Northern Cyprus

Vitsada, Northern Cyprus
€173,431
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the mountains.

The residence features a tennis court and a beach volleyball court, a barbecue area, a kids' playground, swimming pools and a small aquapark, a spa center, a gym, a co-working area and a conference room, a cinema, a restaurant and bars, a supermarket and a pharmacy.

Payment

30% - down payment

70% - interest-free 36-months' installment plan

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a picturesque area, 250 meters from the sea.

Vitsada, Northern Cyprus

