Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

from €97,500

60–135 m² 3

ID: CP-654 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe – Distance to the sea -200 M – Distance to the Lefkoşa– 95 km – Ercan Airport – 140 km AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 1+0 - 78 m2 1+1 - 60 m2 2+1 Penthouse - 135 m2 SCHEDULE: Completion Date: October 2025 FACILITIES: Swimming pool basketball court Playground Spa Gym Video surveillance system on the territory of the complex Wi-fi on the territory of the complex Maintenance and care of the territory of the complex Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! About Cyprus/ Esentepe is a village located in the east of Kyrenia province, at the junction of the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea. Esentepe, one of the richest places in Cyprus in terms of natural beauty, is suitable for development and investment. The point, which is in demand by many investors, is gaining value day by day. Located on the road from Kyrenia to Iskele, Bafra and Karpaz, the village is becoming a stop for many tourists.