from a major developer

  2. Northern Cyprus
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
from
€70,751
1
About the complex

So, this unique project intertwined with nature is now in Gechitkale. The complex is waiting for all investors who love silence and nature. The developer offers apartments 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 and penthouses 2+1, 3+1. The apartments are designed with high quality finishes and modern technology. Facilities of the complex. First of all, these are green areas. In addition, there is a shuttle service to the beach. There is a restaurant, cafe/bar, pharmacy and supermarket. Multifunctional sports ground. Outdoor swimming pool for adults and children. In addition, an indoor swimming pool for adults and children. Bicycle and walking paths. Beauty salon and gym. So, we will tell you about the apartment itself. This is a beautiful 1+1 apartment located in a six-storey building. With its total area of 50 square meters. This is ideal for a comfortable stay. Upon entering the apartment you find yourself in a spacious living room. The bathroom is combined with a bathroom. The peculiarity of this apartment is a cozy balcony of 11 square meters. In addition, here you can enjoy fresh air and picturesque views. The complex in which these apartments are located is just a 10-minute drive from the sea. Construction ends in 2025.
Property Parametres
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
6
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 61.0
Price per m², EUR 1,160
Apartment price, EUR 70,751
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 73.0
Price per m², EUR 1,080
Apartment price, EUR 78,870
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 110.0
Price per m², EUR 1,160
Apartment price, EUR 127,584
New building location
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus

