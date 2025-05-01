Show property on map Show properties list
  Northern Cyprus
  Mansur
  Residential

Residential properties for sale in Mansur, Northern Cyprus

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Lefke Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lefke Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
The new residential complex is located in Erenkei. The complex consists of 10 2-storey block…
Price on request
Properties features in Mansur, Northern Cyprus

