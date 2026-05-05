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Terraced Apartments for sale in Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
Studio apartment in Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Lefkoniko, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/12
New project in Northern Cyprus in the cozy and peaceful city of Gechitkale. This area is not…
$74,749
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Land of Dreams Gallery
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