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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Rent property in North Cyprus by the sea – 2+1 apartment in Aphrodite Beachfront Resort🌊 Nor…
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