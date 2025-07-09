Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefka
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Lefka, Northern Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
About the Project: Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located…
$516,811
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
About the Project: Vavilia Serenity Villas is a boutique luxury villa development located…
$579,666
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go