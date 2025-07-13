Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefka
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Lefka, Northern Cyprus

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
About the Project: Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus, l…
$76,376
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go