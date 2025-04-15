Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Lefka, Northern Cyprus

penthouses
9
1 BHK
15
2 BHK
12
3 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
We represent a new project of a residential complex located only 50 meters from the Mediterr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes