Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefka
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Lefka, Northern Cyprus

penthouses
10
1 BHK
20
2 BHK
16
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
About the Project: Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus, l…
$176,604
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
About the Project: Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus, l…
$76,376
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
About the Project: Olympia Seaside is Olympia Construction’s first development in Cyprus, l…
$117,896
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go