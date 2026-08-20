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Pool Villas in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Ready-made 2+1 Villa in Lapte will catch your attention!Live a dream near the sea: We are se…
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