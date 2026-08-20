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Monthly rent of flats and apartments with pool in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Style and comfort: 2+1 with smart home and swimming pool✨Modern double apartment with a smar…
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