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Pool Penthouses for sale in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Floor 2
Exclusive 2+1 Penthouse in Lapta | Open Sea & Mountain Views Location: Lapta (in front of…
$546,337
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