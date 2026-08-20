Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lapithos
  4. Commercial

Сommercial properties in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus

;
1 property total found
Commercial property 500 m² in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Commercial property 500 m²
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Area 500 m²
Restaurant in Lapte Restoran Altın Inci. Lapta will get your attention!For sale is a working…
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go