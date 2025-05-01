Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Northern Cyprus
  Lapithos
  Residential
  Apartment
  Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus

5 properties total found
Apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Area 85 m²
An individual premium class project in Northern Cyprus. Extra-class apartments are offered…
$204,703
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
What do you get: Aprication 2+1 in the Utnoye Complex on the island of North Cyprus On con…
$209,199
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/3
Sale of a semi-lace-launched apartment 2+1 (85m2), the first floor, with 3 balconies, in con…
$136,533
Apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Area 70 m²
Discover the unique world of comfort and luxury in the new boutique project. In this resid…
$239,631
1 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/11
What do you get: apartments and townhouses in a modern residential complex in a picturesque …
$180,267
