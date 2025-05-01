Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lapithos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
$151,184
2 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/3
$155,160
3 bedroom apartment in Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/3
$171,693
