Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. İskele District
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in İskele District, Northern Cyprus

Hotel To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Hotel 600 rooms in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Hotel 600 rooms
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 600
Area 150 000 m²
Dear Respected Investors and Esteemed Potential Clients, We are honored to present an exc…
€85,61M
Hotel 600 rooms in Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Hotel 600 rooms
Vokolida, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 600
Area 150 000 m²
Dear Respected Investors and Esteemed Potential Clients, We are honored to present an exc…
€85,61M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir