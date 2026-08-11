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Short-term rental seaview studios in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/9
Located in Yeni Iskele, Alexius Pool Apartments is a great base to explore the city from. …
$46
per night
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Properties features in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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