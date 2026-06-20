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Studios with garage for sale in Iskele Bahceler, Northern Cyprus

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1 room studio apartment in Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Iskele Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 9/13
A large studio with an area of 48 sq.m. on the 9th floor of the finished complex in Iskel, 2…
$161,108
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Properties features in Iskele Bahceler, Northern Cyprus

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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