Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne District
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Villa

Short-term rental villas in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa for short term rental in 150m from the Mediterranean Sea in Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Villa for short term rental in 150m from the Mediterranean Sea
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Important: Minimum rental period: 3 nights. Family holidays only. This villa is located 1…
$186
per night
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
North Symbol
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go