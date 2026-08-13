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Villas for long term rent in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom Villa in Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
4 bedroom Villa
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
🏡 Rent a villa 4+1 in North Cyprus in Caesar Cliff - premium property by the seaAre you look…
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3 bedroom villa in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Long-term rental of a new villa in Edremit For rent a stylish villa with 3 bedrooms, ideal f…
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