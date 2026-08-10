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Offices for Sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

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2 properties total found
Office 50 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 50 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
Sea View Offices in a High-Visibility Location in Girne, North Cyprus Located in Girne, Kara…
$189,114
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Office 60 m² in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Office 60 m²
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/5
Shops with High Rental Income in a Complex in North Cyprus Girne Girne is one of the most de…
$179,760
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