Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
6
Agios Georgios
3
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
About the Project DejaBlue is the first eco-residential project in North Cyprus, designed t…
$215,851
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
About the Project DejaBlue is the first eco-residential project in North Cyprus, designed t…
$377,739
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go