Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Sea view

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready-made twin villa with sea and mountain views near the popular promenade of North Cyprus…
$442,206
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
North Symbol
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Erenkoy Karpaz Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go