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  6. Swimming pool

Monthly rent of villas with pool in Erdemit, Northern Cyprus

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1 property total found
3 bedroom villa in Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Long-term rental of a new villa in Edremit For rent a stylish villa with 3 bedrooms, ideal f…
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