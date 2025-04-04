Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Caglayan Mahallesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Caglayan Mahallesi, Northern Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/4
?Granite ceramic in living rooms and kitchens, laminate flooring in bedrooms ? Built-in war…
$172,193
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
?Granite ceramic in living rooms and kitchens, laminate flooring in bedrooms ? Built-in war…
$138,148
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Caglayan Mahallesi, Northern Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes