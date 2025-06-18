Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

20 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 1
Our project is located in the Ozanköy area with the most unique view of Kyrenia in Turkey. L…
$997,271
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
$168,369
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
$227,298
Villa 2 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 2 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
$463,014
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
$216,354
Villa 6 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 6 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
$463,014
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
$270,472
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
$420,922
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
$288,512
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
$164,160
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
On the skirt of Bellapais, completed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 3 floors semi detached villa, roo…
$180,395
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
$600,114
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
$258,566
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
$420,922
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
$390,736
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
$222,487
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
$192,421
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
$342,751
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
$960,905
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with 3 bedrooms and a pool in Chatalkey Villa with 3 bedrooms 120m ² in Chatalkey, 10…
$228,501
