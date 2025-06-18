Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Agios Epiktitos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 4 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 1
Our project is located in the Ozanköy area with the most unique view of Kyrenia in Turkey. L…
$997,271
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Address-Estate Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
$168,369
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
On the skirt of Bellapais, completed 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom 3 floors semi detached villa, roo…
$180,395
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with 3 bedrooms and a pool in Chatalkey Villa with 3 bedrooms 120m ² in Chatalkey, 10…
$228,501
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go