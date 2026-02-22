Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Agios Epiktitos
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus

2 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
$42,032
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$78,171
Leave a request
OneOne
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
$82,380
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Epiktitos, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
$88,394
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go